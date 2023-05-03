Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $234.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.