Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.