Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 658,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,665.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after buying an additional 312,961 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.82.

CAT opened at $215.15 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

