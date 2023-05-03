Moelis & Company (MC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on June 23rd

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Moelis & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Moelis & Company has a payout ratio of 112.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 42,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,931,456.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,142.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 45,507 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,914,024.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,119.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 42,637 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,931,456.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,142.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,688 shares of company stock worth $9,641,428 in the last ninety days. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,688,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.