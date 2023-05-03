Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. 774,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,686. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.37, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,592,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,584,000 after buying an additional 183,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

