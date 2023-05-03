Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,191,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,096,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,918.0 days.

Moncler Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. Moncler has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $74.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22.

About Moncler

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

