Monero Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.79 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Monero has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and $58.29 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $152.85 or 0.00541129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,246.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00305553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00067022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.64 or 0.00412937 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003530 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,273,890 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

