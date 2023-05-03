Monero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.27 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $63.27 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $153.80 or 0.00540617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,448.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00306016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00067568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.62 or 0.00413445 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001114 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,273,993 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

