Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.20

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 16470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Mongolia Growth Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. It operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. The company's investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites.

