Moonbeam Price Down 6.3% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $209.62 million and $3.29 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00059188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 628,115,945 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.