Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Purchases £109,550 in Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) insider Ian Marchant bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £109,550 ($136,869.07).

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

Morgan Advanced Materials stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 306.50 ($3.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,358. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 52 week low of GBX 211 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 327.62 ($4.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 292.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 297.58. The stock has a market cap of £874.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,230.77%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

Read More

