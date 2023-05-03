Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Stock Performance
MCBI opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $31.50.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile
