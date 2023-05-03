Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 9,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 70,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Moxian (BVI) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moxian (BVI)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moxian (BVI) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of Moxian (BVI) worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moxian (BVI) Company Profile

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services in China and bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. It is the operator of the Games Channel of the Xinhua App, an application developed and operated by Xinhua New China News Agency. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

