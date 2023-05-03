Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) is Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 2.9% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Mplx worth $41,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mplx by 11.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Mplx by 617.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 79.0% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Mplx stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 301,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,670. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

