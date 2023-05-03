Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. 320,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.
Several research firms recently commented on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.
MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.
