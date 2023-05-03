MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 3.0 %

MSCI opened at $468.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.24. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MSCI shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.22.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.