M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $193.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

