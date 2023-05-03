Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock traded up $13.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.92. The stock had a trading volume of 256,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.83 and its 200 day moving average is $274.04. Murphy USA has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Murphy USA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

