MVL Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One MVL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $88.06 million and $4.83 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

MVL

MVL Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

