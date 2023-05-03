Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Announces Earnings Results

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Myriad Genetics updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.36)-($0.24) EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.24 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,438. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.84. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

In related news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.