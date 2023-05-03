Natera (NTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. Natera has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Natera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $269,072.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $269,072.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $255,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,670.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,618 shares of company stock worth $5,348,264. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.