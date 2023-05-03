National Bank Financial Comments on goeasy Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.99 EPS.
goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million.
goeasy Stock Performance
TSE GSY opened at C$88.34 on Wednesday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$88.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$104.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88.
goeasy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s payout ratio is 45.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy
In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. 23.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About goeasy
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
Read More
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.