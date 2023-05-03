National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.33 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.21.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$33.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.42. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$39.27. The firm has a market cap of C$23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

