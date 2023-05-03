National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.33 billion.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of TSE FM opened at C$33.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.42. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$39.27. The firm has a market cap of C$23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals
In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.
First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Featured Articles
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.