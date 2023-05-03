National Bank Financial Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE TRP opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.