National Bankshares Boosts Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$98.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s current price.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$76.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AEM traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$78.48. 590,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,010. The company has a market cap of C$35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$80.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$70.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.84.

Insider Activity

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.1903676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

