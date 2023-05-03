National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.21.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

NFG traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. 790,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $2,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

