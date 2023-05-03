National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.84.

NSA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 870,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

