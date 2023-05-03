National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of National Vision stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 864,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. National Vision has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). National Vision had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $468.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.61 million. Equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

