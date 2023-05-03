Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 6,151 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $235.88 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

