Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 6,593 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $263.79 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

