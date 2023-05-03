Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,530,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $187.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $197.85.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.