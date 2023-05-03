Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

