Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $448.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.