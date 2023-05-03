Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 2,889 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5,578.5% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.48.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

