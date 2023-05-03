Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $651.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $693.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,414 shares of company stock valued at $28,857,495 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
