Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,098 shares of company stock worth $582,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.