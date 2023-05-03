Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Shares Up 15.1%

Shares of Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO – Get Rating) traded up 15.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 1,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Neon Bloom Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Neon Bloom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holding company within the cannabis industry. It focuses on breeding top-quality plants to pinpoint correlations between the genetic effects of certain strains for their optimal medicinal, consumer, and industrial application through its fully owned subsidiary, Bazelet. The firm also provides solutions to the pressing educational needs of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, patients, insurers, health provider organizations, cannabis industry professionals, medical societies, and academic organizations.

