Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.64

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.64 and last traded at $130.60, with a volume of 188363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 4.2% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.