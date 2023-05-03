NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.39 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.