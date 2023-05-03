NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.39 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroMetrix (NURO)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.