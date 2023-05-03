New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $949.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

