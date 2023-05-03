New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
New Gold Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $949.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
New Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Gold (NGD)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.