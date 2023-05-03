New Millennium Group LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CVS traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,321,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.75. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.61.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

