New Millennium Group LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.62. 61,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,947. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

