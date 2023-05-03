New Millennium Group LLC Has $143,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

New Millennium Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.10. 321,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.398 dividend. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.