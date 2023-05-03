New Millennium Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,476,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,119,000 after buying an additional 93,481 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 824,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,412,000 after purchasing an additional 169,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,441 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 741,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 650,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $140.39. 9,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,701. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.21.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.