Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) & Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Newegg Commerce and Rent the Runway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rent the Runway 0 4 7 0 2.64

Newegg Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 227.10%. Rent the Runway has a consensus price target of $5.94, suggesting a potential upside of 160.15%. Given Newegg Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Newegg Commerce is more favorable than Rent the Runway.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $1.72 billion 0.23 $36.26 million N/A N/A Rent the Runway $296.40 million 0.51 -$138.70 million ($2.16) -1.06

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Rent the Runway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Newegg Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Rent the Runway.

Risk & Volatility

Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rent the Runway has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Rent the Runway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A Rent the Runway -46.79% -649.61% -35.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Rent the Runway shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Rent the Runway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Newegg Commerce beats Rent the Runway on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc. rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories. It also engages in the software development and support activities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

