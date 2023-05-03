Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson Sells 3,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Newmont stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. 7,661,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

