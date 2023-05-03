NexGen Energy (NXE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect NexGen Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NexGen Energy Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.88.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
