NexGen Energy (NXE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect NexGen Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 5,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

