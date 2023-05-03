NexGen Energy (NXE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect NexGen Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.88. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

