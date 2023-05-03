NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Stock Price Up 13.7%

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.80. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.22.

NGEx Minerals Stock Down 7.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.65.

NGEx Minerals Company Profile

NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. The company's flagship property is the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper-gold deposit covering an area of approximately 20,000 hectares located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile.

