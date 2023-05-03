NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.5 %
NGM stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $314.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 49.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
